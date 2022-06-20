‘Tis the season…The Humane Society of Yuma has reached its max capacity. Last month the Humane Society of Yuma received 745 animals. That is an increase of 116 animals compared to 2021.
“We haven’t seen numbers like this since 2019,” Executive Director Annette Lagunas said.
Lagunas reported that the shelter has already taken in 400 animals in the first 17 days of June. Of those that entered, 341 were stray animals and only 33 were returned to their owners.
Microchips often help pets return to their families. In December, the shelter began offering free microchips.
“We have given out over 1,150 microchips,” Lagunass noted.
From January through May of 2021, HSOY saw 1,769 stray animals enter the shelter. This year over the same time period, the shelter has seen 2,094.
“I am not sure what more the shelter can do to help the community keep their pets in their homes. It is frustrating,” Lagunas said.
She urges community members to first try searching for the owners of any stray animals they find before bringing them to the shelter. She stated that posting on social media is a great way to get the information out about that animal and in a timely manner.
“The facts are that most dogs are only 400 feet away from their homes when they are found. At most, they are one mile away from their homes. We need our community members to go speak to their neighbors, get to know each other and who their pets are,” Lagunas said.
“As for cats, Americans like to let their cats out, just leave them alone. Chances are that that outdoor cat is being cared for by multiple people. Bringing it to the shelter only stresses the cat out and inadvertently ends up making that cat sick and our shelter overcrowded.”
Same for kittens. “Leave them alone. Mom is likely out hunting and will be back for them. The majority of kittens that enter the shelter are plump, furry and healthy. This indicates to us that momma has been taking great care of those kittens and they should be left with her,” Lagunas said.
The Humane Society of Yuma will continue offering free microchips to anyone in Yuma County. And now is a good time to do it.
“As the Fourth of July gets closer, I become more and more concerned about the amount of animals that may be entering the shelter. I just pray that all the dogs that will become loose over the Fourth of July holiday will be microchipped and quickly returned to their owners by our local Animal Control partners,” Lagunas stated.
“But as always, we will be prepared. We just again ask that pet parents need to ensure their pets are safely secured before they leave their homes to celebrate the Fourth of July. Keeping your pets in the house is by far the best way to ensure your dog’s safety. Then turn on the television or the radio to drown out any noises that may scare them from the fireworks outside.”
For more information, go to www.hsoyuma.com or call 928-782-1621. To search for a lost pet, go to 4050 S. Avenue 4½ E in Yuma.