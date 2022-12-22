HSOY kicks off 10 Days of Giving

The Humane Society of Yuma is celebrating its 10th year in the current shelter with 10 Days of Giving to the Yuma community.
During each of the 10 days, the animal shelter is giving away something different as well as asking for much-needed items. For instance, on the first day, supporters were invited to name their adoption fee on any animal taken home “just in time for Christmas.”
As for the “ask,” the Humane Society requested that community shoppers use Amazon Smile and ask that HSOY be listed as the charity to receive a percentage of the Amazon sales.
“This is a magical time of year, and we want to thank our supporters for all they have done for us over the past 10-plus years,” Executive Director Annette Lagunas said.
“The new shelter has been an absolute blessing and we are forever grateful and indebted to the community that made it happen. But the real celebrations come as we welcome potential adopters to take a dog or cat into their forever home,” she added.
The shelter wants to give back each day for 10 days but also hopes the community will go to the shelter and continue to support its mission of taking care of homeless animals.
The final celebration will take place on Dec. 23 with free food, visits with Santa, vendors and a free microchip drive. The community is invited to attend the celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The last two Days of Giving are as follow:
• Dec. 22 – For You: Half price on a cuddly cat for the family.
For HSOY: Donate a bag of food for feline friends.
• Dec. 23 – For You: Join the 10-year anniversary celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. KTTI and Santa will be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The festivities will include vendors, hotdogs, drinks and fun for all. Plus a free microchip drive will take place all day.
• Dec. 24 – Open until 12 p.m.