HSOY kicks off 10 Days of Giving

For the sixth Day of Giving, the Humane Society of Yuma gave away free harnesses and leashes with every dog adoption and asked that supporters take a tag off the Giving Tree at the shelter or thrift store and help an animal in need.

The Humane Society of Yuma is celebrating its 10th year in the current shelter with 10 Days of Giving to the Yuma community.

During each of the 10 days, the animal shelter is giving away something different as well as asking for much-needed items. For instance, on the first day, supporters were invited to name their adoption fee on any animal taken home “just in time for Christmas.”

