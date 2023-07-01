The Humane Society of Yuma has partnered with eight local businesses to try to help lost pets find their way home sooner.
Lost animals are a common problem in the community so the HSOY wanted to create an innovative program with the help of business community members who have a passion for helping animals.
The shelter wanted to launch this program before the busy Fourth of July holiday because of the sheer number of animals that get lost during this period due to their fear of fireworks, lights and celebrations.
“We are inundated with stray animals, owner-surrenders and sick and injured animals on a regular basis,” Executive Director Annette Lagunas said.
Any good Samaritan that finds a lost animal can take it to one of eight businesses in Yuma and the Foothills that are now armed and ready with a microchip scanner to scan the animal.
Fineline Printing 928 is one of the local partners committed to helping lost pets. “If it means saving the lives of innocent animals, we’re on board,” owners Kevin and Dundee Dempsey said. “Our home-based business is open seven days a week, and our microchip scanner is ready to help reunite lost animals with their owners.”
Keller Williams Realty Yuma, which is equipped with a scanner, has more than 100 agents and each one is willing to broadcast a lost dog on their social media platforms.
“We are excited to partner with the Humane Society of Yuma as a location where Yumans can bring lost animals. As part of our Seasons of Giving culture campaign, we believe strongly in supporting important community causes. We are always better together,” said Kristan Sheppeard of Keller Williams.
Realtor Shelley Ostrowski, another partner, is even willing to go the extra mile and will drive to a person who finds an animal.
Country Club RV is putting out the welcome mat and offering a hydration station and treats for any lost animal that needs some TLC while waiting to find their way home.
HSOY believes that the best way to get lost pets home is by using a scanner to check for microchips and then obtaining the owner information from the microchip company.
The shelter is currently offering free microchips for all animals thanks to four local sponsors stepping up to cover the costs of microchips as well as free adoptions through July 4.
“Once an animal is microchipped and registered, it’s easy to reunite them with their owners,” Lagunas explained. “But it has to start with the owners walking through our door to make that happen.”
Lagunas thanked the sponsors who are providing the free microchips and adoptions: Round5, Quail Corp, Accurate Excavation and ALLO Fiber.
Anyone who finds a lost animal can take them to one of the following sites to be scanned:
• Fineline Printing 928, 11724 Calle del Cid, Yuma, 928-345-3530
• Shelley Ostrowski, call or text to 928-580-3279. If Ostrowski is available, she will drive the pet rescuer to the scanner location.
• Pupcakes by Donna inside Simply Shabby Mini Mall, 11411 S. Fortuna Road, Suite 200, 928-271-019
• Quick Refrigeration, 190 W. 10th St., 928-782-3691
• Specialty Electric, 2006 S. Kennedy Lane, 928-783-3086
• Keller Williams Realty Yuma, 2553 E. 24 St., 928-247-6180
• Country Club RV, 6651 Gila Ridge Road, 928-328-8349
• Starting July 7, Exceptional Community Hospital, 2648 Araby Road, 928-877-0400
Lagunas thanked the community partners for their ongoing support. “Their generous support will assist lost animals find their way home and ensure they won’t end up in a kennel at our animal shelter,” Lagunas said.
“We value their generous support and look forward to many happy endings. It truly does take an army to take care of lost Yuma area animals each year. We’re all in this together and will continue to save them one animal at a time,” she added.