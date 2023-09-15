The Humane Society of Yuma is reducing adoption fees and partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for the sixth National Adoption Weekend this Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15-17.
Animals will be offered at reduced rates at the main animal shelter and Petsmart. All reduced fees also include microchips, spay/neuter and vaccinations (specialty breeds and puppies not included).
Best Friends is a leading animal welfare organization working to make every shelter and every community no-kill by 2025. No-kill means saving every dog or cat in a shelter who can be saved. A key component of achieving no-kill is collaborative partnerships like National Adoption Weekend to help get animals adopted and save more lives.
“We are overwhelmed with animals on a regular basis, but it is particularly hard for bigger dogs to find their forever homes. We’re hoping that people will consider meeting some of our big dogs that have been here for extended periods of time. They deserve a chance to get into a loving home,” Executive Director Annette Lagunas said.
“Unfortunately, our shelter has been unable to maintain a 90% live release rate, which is the benchmark for ‘no-kill.’ We are working very closely with Best Friends Animal Society, and other nationally recognized animal welfare organizations, to save as many lives as we can,” she added.
The Humane Society is located at 4050 S. Avenue 4½ E. Petsmart is located at 1460 Yuma Palms Parkway.
All adoptable pets can be found at www.hsoyuma.com/adopt. By adopting a dog or cat looking for a loving home, two lives are saved – that of the adopted pet, and another that can now take their space in the shelter.
Individuals can help save lives by choosing to adopt from local shelters or rescue groups like the Humane Society of Yuma, instead of purchasing from a breeder or store.
“We are thrilled to host our sixth National Adoption Weekend, encouraging everyone in the community to save a life and add a new pet to their home,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society.
“Even if you can’t add to your family right now, you can take steps to make the country no-kill, including spaying or neutering your own pets, fostering kittens or an adult dog, volunteering, donating, and advocating for proven lifesaving programming for local pets,” Castle added.