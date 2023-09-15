The Humane Society of Yuma is reducing adoption fees and partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for the sixth National Adoption Weekend this Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15-17.

Animals will be offered at reduced rates at the main animal shelter and Petsmart. All reduced fees also include microchips, spay/neuter and vaccinations (specialty breeds and puppies not included).

