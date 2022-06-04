The Humane Society of Yuma on Wednesday evening received four tick-infested boxer puppies who were abandoned at Cibola High School.
These puppies are “extremely sick” from the tick infestation, and the shelter is asking for donations as the puppies require extensive medical testing and treatment.
“There were thousands of ticks on these poor puppies,” said Annette Lagunas, executive director. “As much as we would love to know where these puppies came from, the most important issue to address right now is their care. When the puppies showed up to the shelter their gums were white, this is due to the amount of ticks that were taking blood from the puppies.”
Thanks to a good citizen who called Animal Control, the puppies were rescued and immediately taken to the shelter for care.
Ticks are prevalent in Arizona and tick-borne diseases are quite common. The most common is ehrlichia, otherwise known as tick fever. Ehrlichia can cause fever, bleeding, poor appetite, lethargy and even death is not effectively treated. If ehrlichia is found to be an issue for these puppies, a blood transfusion may be required.
“It is not uncommon for the shelter to have animals enter with ticks. However, these puppies have a severe tick problem. Their ear drums were so full of ticks we could not even see down into the ear,” Lagunas said.
“But we are hopeful these puppies will make a full recovery, though they do have a long road ahead,” she added.
Donations can be made at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/mra5prdu.
Ticks in homes can be managed by a professional pest control company. A problem perceived as small can become a very large problem quite quickly, HSOY noted.
Pets in the home should be treated by a veterinarian to ensure the products that are being used for them are safe as some tick treatments can actually be harmful if not properly used.
The Humane Society of Yuma is a 501©3 nonprofit animal welfare organization with a mission to reduce the number of homeless pets through adoption, rescue and spay and neuter programs.
The shelter takes in 6,092 animals and operates as an open admissions shelter. All funding and operating income is used locally on Yuma’s homeless animal population. HSOY is not funded or affiliated with the Humane Society of the United States or any other national animal welfare organization.
For more information on HSOY, go to www.hsoyuma.com.