The Humane Society of Yuma is trying to keep up the same level of care for the animals at its shelter despite the challenging circumstances of the current pandemic.
Annette Lagunas, executive director for the Humane Society of Yuma, said that operations at the shelter have “drastically changed” since the crisis started unfolding over the past few weeks.
Normally, the shelter interacts with the public that comes in to look at the animals available for adoption or to look for their missing pets. People were able to take either action by walking into the shelter at any time. However, the shelter has started requiring appointments be made in advance before people come in.
Lagunas said that the goal is to keep the number of people at the shelter to a minimum. Because of that, Lagunas also asked people who find missing pets that they know belong to someone to keep the pets with them instead of taking them home and create a post with a picture of the pet on social media.
“If you find them near where you live, they’re probably close to home,” she said about the lost pets.
Lagunas likewise said that people should remember that this is kitten season. People might see baby kittens outside, but Lagunas said it’s important that people remember to leave them alone and, more importantly, to not bring them into the shelter.
The shelter has lost resources critical to their operations. Lagunas said that their level of donations is down and for an operation that isn’t subsidized by a larger organization, this means a reduction in their overall funds.
“A large part of our income comes strictly from donations,” she said. “We’ve also had to cancel key services which is another way we’re usually getting income.”
To limit their interaction with the public, Lagunas said the Humane Society of Yuma had to cancel services like the public vaccination clinic and public spay and neuter program.
They’ve also had to close their PetSmart adoption center, which allowed people to adopt pets from PetSmart. Those who worked at the center were shelter employees, and they had to move back to the shelter.
Staffing levels at the shelter are still the same, in fact, they’re slightly higher with the employees from the PetSmart adoption center. Everyone is gloved and masked up, especially those that interact with the public more, Lagunas said. For the most part, many also work individually and in their own areas.
The shelter typically also relies on labor from a local inmate crew that would help clean where the pets stay, but that program has had to stop. The shelter has instead had to rely on help from volunteers. Lagunas said that no matter what, the shelter’s priority is making sure the animals in the shelter constantly get that kind of basic care.
“We will never decrease the level of care the animals receive here,” she said. “They will always be our priority no matter the crisis.”
Lagunas said that the shelter is relying heavily on volunteers right now, and that people interested in helping could provide much needed assistance by fostering a pet right now.
“We need more foster parents so if you’ve ever considering fostering an animal, this would be a good time because it allows us to get them out of the shelter, which helps the volunteers get some relief,” she said. “It also lets us get them into a home and learn more about them, which is important to making sure they get adopted.”
The shelter is only accepting volunteer help in other areas on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the shelter to a minimum. The shelter would only take in more volunteers for specific work at specific hours that work with the social distancing measures they have right now.
With the loss of some labor and income from donations and services, Lagunas said that she’s grateful that the Yuma community has still been supportive and she hopes to make it through this crisis soon.
“We have an amazing community that’s been helping us get through this,” she said. “We’re hoping the crisis ends very, very soon so we can go back to normal operations, but it’s hard to say when that will be. Right now, we’re just taking it day by day.”
Anyone who is interested in volunteering should call the shelter at 928-782-1621 and ask about the volunteer opportunities. Their website, hsoyuma.com, also has applications and a place to make donations to the shelter.