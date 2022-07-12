The Humane Society of Yuma will continue to provide animal care services to Yuma residents for the next three years.
The animal shelter will also continue to coordinate and perform all licensing services, including managing the daily operations of licensing animals until June 30, 2023, at which time the city plans to fully assume the licensing function.
The council approved a three-year agreement with HSOY for continued humane care and animal control services for a fee of $280,000 in the first year and increasing amounts for each of the following two years.
The Yuma Police Department has provided animal control services since January 2012. However, the city has contracted with HSOY since October 2015 for kenneling, licensing and other sheltering services.
Both organizations also agreed to each continue outreach and education efforts on the community cat program and the trap, neuter and release program, often called by its acronym of TNR, in the city.
The contracted services help to “keep Yuma safe and responsible,” according to a staff report.
Under the contract, HSOY will continue to provide both kenneling and licensing services.
HSOY will also provide animal shelter services to the city on a 24-hours per day, 365-days per year basis. Services include, but are not limited to, impounding, sheltering and boarding animals, caring of injured or sick animals, euthanasia and disposal of animals that die due to injury or illness.
HSOY is required to ensure at least five kennels are available for YPD’s Animal Control Unit to drop off captured dogs. HSOY will also accept animals captured within the city limits and brought to the shelter.
The city will pay HSOY annual services fees in monthly installments from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025. In the first, the city will pay $280,000 annually in $23,333.33 monthly installments. In the second year, the city will pay $287,000 annually in $23,916.67 monthly installments. In the third year, the city will pay $294,175 annually in $24,514.58 monthly installments.
CITY TO TAKE OVER PET LICENSING
HSOY will also continue licensing services until next year. The plan is for the city to take over the licensing component in July 2023.
“They’ve expressed this desire to us, and we have agreed to take over licensing for pets in homes within the City limits during the time frame specified by the contract,” Dave Nash, the city’s public affairs coordinator, said in an email.
HSOY Annette Lagunas explained why the shelter decided to turn licensing over to the city. “The licensing component is a very tasking job for the Humane Society of Yuma. Myself and the staff are wanting to spend more time focusing on saving lives within our community,” she said.
“We are working very closely with the City of Yuma and Yuma County to make this an easy transition. If we can come up with a program that is simple and easy for all parties involved, then HSOY would consider continuing to partner with the city and the county to provide licensing. However, as of now we plan to end our contract with them for licensing on June 30, 2023,” Lagunas added.
Until then, residents will be able to apply for and receive a pet license via mail, the internet, on-site and at locations within specific city facilities. HSOY is required to provide the city with a report detailing its licensing services monthly until the city takes over.
The city will also pay HSOY a licensing fee of $15 per license issued by the animal shelter. The initial term of contract begins on the date the contract is executed and ends on June 30, 2025.
The cost for city residents for neutered or spayed pets is $15 for one-year license, $26 for a two-year license and $37 for a three-year license.
The license cost for unaltered pets is $35 for one year, $55 for two years and $75 for three years.
In other action, the council also approved the following items on the consent agenda:
• A Series No. 12 restaurant liquor license application submitted by Anand Sabapathy, agent for Bluefox Restaurant, 2355 S. 4th Ave.
• A permit application for permanent extension of premises/patio submitted by Richard Good, agent for Jimmie Dee’s Bar located at 38 W. 2nd St.
• A one-year contract for the purchase of PVC plastic pipe, fittings and related accessories with an option to renew for four additional one-year periods with an estimated annually combined total expenditure of $65,000 to both Yuma Nursery and Yuma Winnelson.
These contracts will be used to obtain PVC plastic pipe, fittings and related accessories as needed. The city frequently uses outside vendors to purchase various sizes and types of PVC pipe and fittings to repair water supply and wastewater systems located throughout the city’s infrastructure, a staff report stated.
The report also noted that due to the critical nature of these systems, staff recommended that both vendors be awarded a contract.