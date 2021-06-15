The Humane Society of Yuma will continue serving residents after the Yuma City Council approved a contract for another year of animal services. The city agreed to pay HSOY an annual service fee of $270,000 plus a portion of the licensing fees.
The city, through the Yuma Police Department, has provided animal control services since January 2012. The city has contracted with HSOY since October 2015.
The city will pay HSOY $22,500 in monthly installments and a licensing fee of $6 per license issued by HSOY. Additionally the city will pay HSOY $2 per license issued by city staff.
Under the contract, HSOY will provide both kenneling and licensing services. Services include impounding, sheltering and boarding animals, caring for injured or sick animals, euthanasia and disposal of animals that perish due to injury or illness.
HSOY is required to ensure at least five kennels are available for dogs captured and dropped off by the YPD Animal Control Unit. HSOY will also accept animals captured within the city limits and brought to the shelter by citizens, according to a staff report.
HSOY will coordinate and perform all licensing services, including managing the daily operations of licensing animals. The public will be able to apply for and receive a pet license via mail, the internet, on-site and at locations within specific city facilities.
The cost for a one-year license for city residents is $15 for an altered (spayed or neutered) pet and $30 for an unaltered pet. The cost for a two-year license for an altered pet is $26 and $55 for an unaltered pet. The cost for a three-year license for an altered pet is $37 and $75 for an unaltered pet.
HSOY is required to provide the city with a report detailing HSOY’s licensing services monthly.
The contract ends on June 30, 2022.