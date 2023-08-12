About 20 years ago, a fully-grown pitbull named Bones was brought to the Humane Society of Yuma weighing only about 12 pounds.
“We did everything we could to try and save that dog and unfortunately, we just couldn’t and the owner did end up spending a year in prison,” HSOY Executive Director Annette Lagunas said.
It was the last time the shelter had an animal cruelty case that actually ended with a person going to jail, but it’s far from the last time they’ve encountered such cases and worse.
“It is a pretty big problem,” Lagunas said. “The problem is proving it. So we can tell probably what’s happened with an animal but proving it in court is another story. And that’s where things get a little bit more difficult to say that an animal has truly been a victim of abuse versus hit by car or attacked by another dog. But it does happen, unfortunately, too often in our community.”
Lagunas expressed that it’s difficult treating animals that can’t tell the shelter what they’ve been through, making their work 10 times harder.
“There’s some things like, for instance, we had a dog that came in not too long ago that had something wrapped around its muzzle so you can tell that that was definitely placed on the animal but then you ask yourself, ‘But was it placed intentionally to keep the dog from eating? Was it placed by a child who maybe was putting her hair band around the dog?’” she said. “Like there’s a lot of different scenarios that you have to take in and so our law enforcement has a really hard time being able to identify whether or not an act is truly cruel.
“Now there are some cases for like leaving a dog in a hot car. If the dog dies or if it gets severely injured, that’s animal cruelty. You know, there’s several different types of horrible, horrible, horrible things that people could do to an animal that there’s no shadow of a doubt that it was done. But then again, you have the whole other point of OK, now you got to find the person that did that to that animal. If there’s no cameras, there’s no eyewitnesses saying, ‘Yes, I saw that person shoot that animal,’ essentially, there’s another huge roadblock for us to be able to convict people of animal cruelty.”
The act of animal cruelty is a punishable one, however. Arizona Revised Statute 13-2910 criminalizes cruelty to animals and interference with working or service animals. Intentional, knowing or reckless acts of cruelty or mistreatment can result in class 1 misdemeanors. Some intentional and knowing acts can even result in class 5 or 6 felonies. (To learn more, visit https://www.azleg.gov/ars/13/02910.htm.)
Sgt. Lori Franklin from the Yuma Police Department explained that court decisions can vary significantly.
“It just depends on how the act was done,” she said. “It can be like the lowest felony to the highest misdemeanor but a misdemeanor offense is up to a year in jail. The difference between a misdemeanor and felony is a misdemeanor is up to a year in jail. When you get the felony, that’s over a year in prison.”
Should a person encounter a case of suspected animal cruelty or an injured animal, Franklin says it’s best to call YPD’s animal control.
“If you see an injured animal, you want to call us so we can get it to the Humane Society to try to get it help, medical attention if they can,” she said. “[If it’s a suspected dog attack,] yes, we want to know because that means that there’s probably a vicious dog running around the neighborhood. If he’s attacking cats, he could attack anything. We always want to know because we always look at the ‘what if.’
“Another hypothetical: say you’ve got teenagers that are out there doing this and they’re shooting animals with pellet guns. Well, you look at a lot of – I hate to put it this way – but you look at a lot of serial killers, they started out abusing animals.”
In the 2003 case of Bones the pitbull, Lagunas shared that there were children living in the owner’s house and that the direct correlation between domestic violence and elder abuse with animal abuse is one to take seriously.
“In some cases, we’re able to open the door to say, ‘Hey, we need to get in there and check that animal because we have reason to believe that something’s wrong’ but at that time, we’re also able to say, ‘Look at the children, look at the surroundings, like is there anything else in this home going on?’” Lagunas continued. “And in that particular case, the children were not in the greatest of care and so not only were we able to help the dog but we were also able to help the children in the home.”
HSOY has decided education is best way to combat animal cruelty. Lagunas commented that some people might be unintentionally cruel too.
One example she brought up is keeping an animal tethered to a tree in Yuma’s extreme heat with no shade. “Maybe even with water but in a metal bowl,” she added.
“Maybe some people don’t realize initially the effect that it’s having on the animal, right? So we have to make sure that we’re educating – ‘Hey, remember this time of year. Don’t put a metal bowl for the water outside. Make sure it’s a rubber bowl or a plastic bowl and make sure that that bowl or that dog has shade at all times because with the movement of the sun from east to west, you know that that shade is going to move throughout the day.’”
Another example she provided was taking animals outside during the extreme heat. There’s a risk the car could run out of gas or the air conditioner could go out “and you’re in a store and your pet dies.”
“Failing to provide medical care is another one,” she said. “That one is huge because veterinary care is very expensive right now. It’s very expensive and it’s very hard to get into a veterinarian; their costs are going up just as much as everybody else’s are and they have to recoup their costs. But failing to provide proper veterinary care for your pet, if it’s sick or injured, is animal cruelty as well.”
Considering that folks may struggle with affording veterinarians, Lagunas said that HSOY has often referred people to Central Medical (Centro Medico Veterinario) in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., when asked.
Just like Franklin recommended, however, if someone sees an animal that appears to be in need, Lagunas said animal control is the way to go.
“Each of our county or city and the Town of Wellton, City of Somerton, City of San Luis, the Indian tribes and MCAS all have their own animal control agencies and so they’re the ones that are going to write citations or educate the community on what the law is regarding that situation,” she said. “So call them, ask them to do a welfare check if you think something’s not right. Just give them a call and they will go do a welfare check.”
If an animal is in need of care, all local agencies bring them to HSOY where they’re looked over by the medical team while animal control handles the case.
“We nurse them back to health if we can and we stay in close contact with animal control while they work through the process of figuring out who the owners are, putting the proper paperwork in to be able to go to court,” she said. “So we just work hand-in-hand with them until the case is closed.
“Most of the time, the owners sign the animals over to the shelter and then we’re able to find them a home. In some cases, we have to hold onto them until the judge determines whether or not it’s cruelty and whether or not the people can have their pet back.
“So typically, we just try and keep them here at the shelter. We just love them. We care for them. We do everything they need from us. In some cases, maybe they even go to a foster home, a very trusted volunteer.”
To reach Yuma Animal Control, call (928) 373-4795 and select option two.
