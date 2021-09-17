When Border Patrol agents from the Blythe station responded to a request for assistance from the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office Monday night they found that deputies had prevented a human smuggling attempt.
According to information provided by the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, two smugglers were attempting to transport nine migrants from Phoenix to Los Angeles when they were stopped by a La Paz County deputy on Highway 72 near Bouse.
When agents arrived on scene they determined that all of the occupants of the vehicle were in the country illegally and arrested them.
A records check conducted on the migrants revealed that one of the smugglers, Efrain Noe Velasco-Palacios, is a convicted sex offender.
Velasco-Palacios was convicted in Bakersfield, California, in 2015 for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and sex with a child three years or younger and sentenced to 52 months in prison.
He was formally removed from the United States and returned to Mexico in May of 2018.
Velasco-Palacios is now facing prosecution for reentry of a previously removed alien with an enhancement for being an aggravated felon, which could result in a longer sentence if convicted.