Human smuggling attempt thwarted
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Blythe station prevented a human smuggling attempt on Monday.
The incident happened at approximately 7 p.m. at the Highway 95 checkpoint near Quartzite.
During the inspection of a 2009 Honda Accord, agents determined that none of the six occupants of the vehicle possessed the legal documents required to travel or remain in the United States.
Agents also found a loaded Bersa Thunder .38 caliber handgun when they searched the vehicle.
Agent Recognized
Assistant Chief Patrol Agent (ACPA) Roy Browning was honored by the state of Arizona Monday morning and was given a plaque commemorating his twenty-five years of service in the United States Border Patrol.
Several officials from Arizona’s Department of Homeland Security, including Director Tim Roemer attended the presentation on behalf of Governor Doug Ducey.
Also in attendance were Megan Fitzgerald, public safety and military affairs policy advisor, Lorraine Rivera, director southern Arizona office, ACPA Roy Browning and Deputy Director Susan Dzbanko.
Canine Team
The Yuma Sector Border Patrol recently welcomed its newest canine team, agent D. Dunbar and Roxy.
Roxy is a one-year-old Belgian Malinois trained to detect the presence of humans and the odors of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and ecstasy, as well as its derivatives.
Agent Dunbar and Roxy recently returned from the U.S. Border patrol Canine Center in El Paso, Texas, where they were certified as a detection team.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From July 10 through July 16, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
