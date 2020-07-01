Human smuggling attempt using large utility truck foiled by Yuma BP agents

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents prevented a large group of illegal entrants being smuggled into the country in a utility vehicle on Monday, according to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
That morning a group of 21 illegal entrants were observed crossing into the United States along the Colorado River, at which point they all attempted to get into a large utility truck.
Yuma Station agents responded to the location and thwarted the smuggling attempt.
Seventeen of the illegal entrants were apprehended while five fled to Mexico, including the driver of the utility vehicle.
While preparing to transport the group back to the Yuma Station for processing, one of the illegal entrants jumped off the truck and fled to Mexico.
He, however, was immediately apprehended by police in Mexico.
The utility vehicle was registered in Las Vegas, Nevada, but had Arizona license plates.
When agents searched the utility truck they discovered that once the illegal entrants were inside the compartments they were going to be smuggled in, they had no way to get out on their own.
Essentially, once they were in the compartments, they were trapped.
The individuals in the group, all Mexican nationals, were arrested for immigration violations and expelled to their country of origin under Title 42 authority.
The escaped subject, who was apprehended by Mexican police will be charged locally in Mexico.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.
Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.