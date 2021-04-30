If you’ve been on the fence about adopting an animal, now may be the time to take the plunge; the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) has reached its maximum capacity following a surge in animals coming into the shelter.
Announced Wednesday via press release and social media, the nonprofit shelter at 4050 S. Avenue 4-½ E has taken in more than 100 owner-surrendered animals this month alone, posing challenges to staff and volunteers who “definitely have their hands full,” according to HSOY Director of Development Kari Tatar.
“It’s an alarming amount (of surrenders) – the highest we’ve seen since pre-COVID,” said Tatar. “People are going back into their routines now that vaccines are out and sometimes that animal needs a little extra care; it’s like having an extra family member in your home.”
According to Tatar, the influx in animal intake – which has occurred for varying reasons, ranging from owners’ relocation to lack of time to housing too many pets – has forced the humane society to start turning pets away, as there is no longer enough space to shelter them.
“That is the point we’re at right now,” she said. “Animals come in on an hourly basis. That requires a lot of hands, a lot of feet, a lot of leashes and just making sure that the animals are safe and secure. We need our community to consider other methods (for rehoming) as opposed to just surrendering their animals at the humane society.”
To help dogs and cats transition from one loving home to another and bypass the shelter, HSOY houses a rehoming program through which current pet owners can share their critter’s information and connect with prospective owners to choose the most suitable and seamless transition for them. More information on finding a new pet, or simply a new home for one, can be found at https://hsoyuma.home-home.org.
Kittens have also been streaming through the humane society’s doors as of late. Tatar emphasized that while their hearts are in the right place, individuals who happen upon seemingly stray litters of kittens should leave them be versus taking them to the shelter.
“Everyone here in Yuma wants to be good citizens and help the animals that they see in the fields or behind buildings, but we can’t stress enough that those kittens are better left with their moms in their natural habitat as opposed to being brought into the shelter,” Tatar said. “Their survival rate is much higher in the natural environment with their mother than it is in separating them. Right now we are bursting at the seams with kittens; there’s no more kitten room at all.”
HSOY cautions individuals to observe and wait before intervening on a fragile feline’s behalf, noting it isn’t atypical for mother cats to leave their offspring for hours at a time as they search for food or a new place to live. If the kittens don’t appear to be in immediate danger, individuals are encouraged to maintain a 35-foot distance – at minimum – from the kittens just in case their presence hinders the mom’s return. If 24 hours have gone by and mom still hasn’t been spotted, then they should take action.
As for strays, Tatar recommends posting the critters’ mugshot along with when and where they were found to social media, as most animals rarely stray more than 1,000 feet from their home. If the animal is microchipped, HSOY as well as any local vet or animal control officer can scan them for a microchip, expediting their safe-and-sound return home.
“One of the biggest things you can do as a pet owner is make sure your pet is properly identified with a collar and a name tag, and absolutely make sure you’re getting your pet microchipped and that the microchip information is up to date,” said Tatar. “That way if your animal does get scanned, it does not have to come to the shelter. A lot of times we see animals that come into the shelter because they don’t have microchips, collars or nametags; so if you can make sure that you are microchipping your pet, you have just saved your pet a lot of stress if it happens to get out.”
Owners who suspect a recently wayward pet may have found its way to the humane society can visit www.hsoyuma.com/lost-animals.html to try to locate them.
To help resolve its overcrowding dilemma, HSOY’s first “Empty the Shelters” adoption event of the year takes place next week in partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation. From Wednesday to Sunday, adoption fees will be reduced to $25 and under for most animals.
“It’s an incentive to empty the shelters so we don’t end up in situations like we’re in right now,” Tatar.
Those who aren’t sure whether they’re ready for the responsibility can test the waters via the humane society’s pet fostering program. Interested individuals can complete an application online at www.hsoyuma.com/fostering-a-pet.html and bring home a four-legged friend within the same day if they choose.
“Let’s say you’re not sure if you’re pet ready yet or you’re not sure the pet’s going to get along with your other animals, the great thing about fostering is this is your test drive – you’re going to figure it out and see if this is something that works for you and if the animal fits with your family,” Tatar said. “That’s the best thing about fostering. A lot of people end up becoming a permanent owner, which is actually a good thing because that animal does not come back to the shelter.”
For additional updates and promotions, follow the HSOY Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hsoyuma.