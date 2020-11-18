The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) is asking the community for monetary support to aid an animal in need.
Last week, a two-year-old male Chihuahua mix named “S’mores” arrived to the nonprofit’s facility at 4050 S. Avenue 4-½ E with multiple lacerations and a shattered jaw following an attack from another dog.
According to HSOY, due to the facility’s lack of an on-site veterinarian at this time, S’mores was transferred to a local clinic, where a vet determined the dog’s displaced jawbone needed to be plated and stabilized by a muzzle until his surgery this past Monday.
Currently, S’mores is recovering and in the care of one of the Humane Society’s foster parents. The road ahead of him will be a long one, according to HSOY Development Director Kari Tatar.
“What happened to him is unfortunately very traumatic and the recovery process is going to be pretty extensive,” she said. “There will be a lot of rehab (therapy), and that will be a little intense for his jaw. Because of the broken jaw, we’re having to feed him through a tube right now and give him a little more extensive care in recovery than a normal, non-jaw related injury would have. We’re not moving him a whole lot right now as he starts the healing process, because we need to let him rest and recover.”
Donations can be made online at www.hsoyuma.com. Checks made out to the Humane Society of Yuma are also accepted by mail at 4050 S. Avenue 4-½ E, with “S’mores” written on the memo line.
The Humane Society’s goal is to raise $7,000 for S’mores, to cover the cost of his surgery, medication and rehabilitation. According to Tatar, nearly $5,000 has already been collected.
“S’mores wouldn’t be in the situation he’s in right now with his surgery and recovery if it wasn’t for this amazing community who pulls together and helps out an animal who’s in need when no one else can,” Tatar said. “The Humane Society, S’mores – everyone is super grateful for the community and how often they’re able to help us out with these animals who have emergent needs.”
According to Tatar, additional updates on S’mores and his recovery process will be posted on the Humane Society of Yuma Facebook page, www.facebook.com/hsoyuma.