The Regional Center for Border Health has been assisting the Yuma Sector Border Patrol for the past year and a half by busing migrants out of Yuma County to avoid their release into the local community.
However, the organization wants to clarify that their efforts cannot be compared to what is happening with the migrants being transported out of Texas and Florida.
“This is a humanitarian effort. Some of these families have no money to travel onward. Arizona is not their final destination. We would not be participating if this were in any way similar to what Texas or Florida governors are doing,” RCBH President and CEO Amanda Aguirre said.
“This is 100% voluntary and a safe way to get the families and children that much closer to home. Yuma does not have the infrastructure to handle street releases and we are here to assist these families in a humanitarian way.”
In February 2021, when the delta variant was at its height during the COVID-19 pandemic, the RCBH began transporting an average of 300 migrants a day by bus to Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, each with flights booked to their final destinations.
Alex Bejarano, community liaison and director of public affairs, said all of the migrant’s flights were paid for by their families and processed by RCBH staff.
“We remain committed to assisting the Yuma Sector Border Patrol to avoid street releases in Yuma,” Bejarano said. “If we weren’t doing this the Border Patrol would be forced to release them.”
Previously, migrants were being dropped off at the Greyhound bus station in Yuma or at a parking lot at the corner of 16th Street and 1st Avenue, according to Bejarano.
The buses depart Yuma three days a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and the migrants must have a family member willing to provide them with a place to stay.
The RCBH has been coordinating with the Arizona Department of Military Affairs and the office of Gov. Doug Ducey to send busloads of migrants to either Washington, D.C., or Rockville, Maryland.
Bejarano explained that since May 9, a total of 55 buses, each with a capacity of 40 passengers, have left Yuma headed to either of the two locations.
While the migrant’s final destinations vary once they get there, they are all in neighboring states, some even within driving distance.
“The passengers on said buses are screened thoroughly and we contact their sponsors to make sure they can receive them,” Bejarano said. “All families are vetted to ensure this is the best option for them and they are very aware of what the process will be.”
Migrants who voluntarily chose to make the 48-hour bus trip are given three meals a day and snacks, and have access to over-the-counter medications for minor ailments, diapers, baby formula and anything else they may need.
Each bus is also equipped with Wi-Fi, a bathroom and there are three drivers who rotate shifts. There are also two paramedics onboard to provide medical care and the migrants can get off the bus at fuel stops along the way.
“We as an agency also receive updates from every bus every four hours,” Bejarano said. “We receive information such as where the bus is, when and where it stops, if there are any health issues and its estimated time of arrival.”
Bejarano also said that RCBH has been coordinating with nonprofit organizations on the East Coast, such as SAMU First Response and Central American Rescue Center (CARECEN) to ensure that the migrants are picked up by their families or additional travel plans are made.
Aguirre said her organization is thankful that the governor’s office has made the bus trips possible, adding that the migrants who are taking advantage of the cross-country trip don’t have the financial means to get to where they are going and that it helps reunite them with their loved ones.
A not-for-profit organization, the RCBH is also the leading agency in Yuma County in testing and vaccinating the public.