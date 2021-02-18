Gary A. Knox Principal Laura Hurt was recently named Grand Canyon University (GCU)’s Principal of the Month.
From September through May of the 2020-2021 academic year, GCU is honoring principals across the state who demonstrate outstanding vision, creativity and leadership in their implementation of either STEM (science, technology, engineering and math)-related pathways and programs, trauma-informed practices or supplementary innovations that support student success.
Hurt was surprised with the award during a virtual staff meeting. According to GCU Director of Academic Alliances Jennifer Johnson, who presented the award, Hurt has gone “above and beyond” in equipping students and staff with tools specific to social and emotional needs.
“We were impressed with (Hurt’s) commitment to her students and staff, nurturing each of them to feel cared for, safe, successful and inspired,” said Johnson.
According to Crane School District Superintendent Laurie Doering, Hurt has been proactive in providing students with social/emotional learning outlets and support throughout her 30-plus years as a principal, including the 17 years she’s served within Crane.
“Throughout her career, she has made it a priority to check in with her students and educators to make sure that they’re doing well with their social/emotional development, as well as their academic achievement,” Doering said during the district’s Feb. 9 board meeting. “(Hurt) is cognizant that education is so much more than teaching core subjects. Students have a lot to contend with, especially in our current world of crisis, and she wants to ensure that her students’ mental, social and emotional wellbeing is just as much of a priority as their academic progress; in fact, she knows that the two go hand-in-hand in order to provide students with every opportunity to be successful in school and successful in life, especially during difficult moments.”
Through Hurts’ work, the grounds of Gary A. Knox Elementary School features a Zen garden, where students can sit and reflect when they’re in need of a quiet space. Additionally, Hurt has implemented the We Are Resilient program – a social/emotional learning that fosters the development of resilience, self-mastery and empathy for others. In the program, students are taught to use their emotional “toolbox” to cope in any given situation and manage their own emotional, social and academic success. Designed to empower students, the “toolbox” includes a breathing tool, a quiet/safe place tool, listening and empathy tools, a “using our words” tool as well as please and thank you, apology and forgiveness, patience and courage tools.
Under Hurt’s leadership, Knox has also begun utilizing Playworks, a social/emotional recess program structured to foster safe play by creating a place for all students on the playground to feel included, be active and build social and emotional skills.
“It is so special to be recognized by Grand Canyon University,” said Hurt. “We have been particularly sensitive to the needs of not only our students but also our parents during remote learning. We know how important it is to not have students on an iPad for an excessive amount of time each day and how important it is to include art, PE and ag science – our special areas – in their daily learning.”