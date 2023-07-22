If you have plans to drive on Interstate 8 Sunday night, get ready for a detour.
Construction crews will close all westbound lanes of Interstate 8 (I-8) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday morning for nighttime work to improve and enhance safety on the Colorado River Bridge.
According to CalTrans, motorists will detour by exiting toward 16th Street/U.S.-95. Turn left onto 16th Street, continue northbound, turn left onto West 16th Street/U.S.-95 heading westbound, turn right onto 4th Avenue /Winterhaven Drive, and continue north towards I-8 on-ramp.
Temporary concrete barriers will be in place to separate traffic from construction work.
The closures are part of an ongoing project between Caltrans and the Arizona Department of Transportation to upgrade the I-8 Colorado River Bridge. The work includes resurfacing the bridge deck and replacing bearings at bridge hinge locations, approach slabs, defective guardrail, and seismic retrofitting.
The construction work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents, or other maintenance considerations. Travelers are reminded to watch for highway workers and moving equipment and to Be Work Zone Alert.