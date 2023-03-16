Caltrans has announced that the Colorado River bridge on Interstate 8 will be reduced to one lane in both directions on Friday, Monday and Tuesday while construction crews begin work on a project to extend the life of the overpass.
As such, the 4th Avenue eastbound on-ramp will also be closed.
The daytime lane restrictions, which will be from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., are part of an ongoing project between Caltrans and the Arizona Department of Transportation to upgrade the I-8 Colorado River bridge.
The joint venture comes at a cost of $8 million, with the state of Arizona providing half the cost, and the remainder coming from federal funding.
The work will include resurfacing the roadway, replacing the bearings at bridge hinge locations, and installing new approach slabs, guardrails and seismic bearings, which help absorb swaying, making the bridge more stable in the event of an earthquake.
The project began last month and is expected to be completed by September.
Preliminary signage will also be posted throughout the project informing motorists when the closures will begin.
According to Caltrans, about 3,400 motorists cross this segment of Interstate 8 and will be affected for extended periods while traffic is reduced to one lane in both directions during construction periods.
While traffic delays are expected, in order to minimize the impact on motorist’s commutes, Caltrans states that consecutive lanes will not be closed simultaneously.
Construction will occur behind concrete barriers to protect the workers and is subject to change due to weather conditions, traffic incidents, or other maintenance considerations.
Travelers are reminded to watch for highway workers and moving equipment and to Be Work Zone Alert.