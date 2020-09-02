Two children were flown to Phoenix Tuesday morning with critical injuries after an accident on Interstate 8.
According to Bart Graves, Media Relations Specialist with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 6:52 a.m. Tuesday at milepost 34 near Wellton.
A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle at a high rate of speed in the eastbound lanes. The impact caused the driver of the rear-ended vehicle to lose control, sending that vehicle off the road, where it rolled.
That vehicle had two adults and two small children. The two children were flown to a Phoenix-area hospital, while the adult female driver was taken to a Yuma hospital for treatment of her injuries.
The driver of the at-fault vehicle, along with two of his passengers, fled on foot from the scene. All three were taken into custody a short time later.
“We have not ruled out impairment as a factor in this collision,” Graves noted. “Charges are pending against the driver.”