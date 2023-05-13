Both eastbound lanes of the Colorado River Bridge on Interstate 8 will be closed overnight beginning on Sunday while construction crews continue work on a project to extend the life of the overpass, according to Caltran.
As such, the 4th Avenue on-ramp to eastbound I-8 will also be closed.
The closure will take place from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., and will continue through Thursday, May 19.
Motorists will detour by exiting toward Winterhaven on 4th Avenue. They will then turn right on to 4th Avenue and continue southbound toward 16th Street.
Once at 16th Street, motorists will turn left and continue heading eastbound toward the I-8 on-ramp at that location.
Additionally, beginning Tuesday, May 16, and continuing through Tuesday, June 6, traffic on eastbound I-8 between Winterhaven and U.S. 95/16th Street will be reduced from two lanes to one.
The closures are part of an ongoing project between Caltrans and the Arizona Department of Transportation to upgrade the I-8 Colorado River bridge.
The work includes resurfacing the bridge deck, replacing bearings at bridge hinge locations, as well as replacing the approach slabs, defective guardrail, and seismic bearings.
Travelers are reminded to watch for highway workers and moving equipment and to Be Work Zone Alert.
For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/