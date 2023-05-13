overpass

Both eastbound lanes on the Colorado River bridge on Interstate 8 will be closed overnight beginning on Sunday while construction crews for Caltran continue work on a project to extend the life of the overpass.

 By CALTRAN

As such, the 4th Avenue on-ramp to eastbound I-8 will also be closed.

