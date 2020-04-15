The Mohawk Rest Area along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 is scheduled to be closed beginning Thursday, April 16, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Contractors are scheduled to pave the road. To protect the safety of the workers adjacent to the interstate, the eastbound Mohawk Rest Area ramp at milepost 56 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The work is part of a larger pavement preservation project that stretches between mileposts 46 and 66 (Dateland Exit).
Eastbound travelers will be able to use the Sentinel Rest Area at milepost 83.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854.