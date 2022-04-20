What’s in a teacher? Support, leadership and nurturance are among a teacher’s key qualities, but teachers also serve as examples to everyone they know and they command a powerful presence. In other words, teachers are superheroes and that was the theme for the 35th Annual Teacher of the Year Banquet.
Education professionals from academic institutions all throughout Yuma County gathered at the Yuma Civic Center Tuesday night for the first time in two years to honor Yuma’s finest teachers.
After an intensive interview process, honorees were chosen in each category but only the highest-scoring individual earned the title of Teacher of the Year – and that honoree is Tricia Severs, a Kindergarten through sixth grade ABA (Autism) teacher at Alice Byrne Elementary School.
“[Each year,] the committee is looking for someone who’s an ambassador for education and those qualities are not just an outstanding teacher–we really have a lot of outstanding teachers in Yuma County–but those teachers who go above and beyond to support their students, support their colleagues, be a teammate and serve as ambassadors for education,” said Yuma School District One Superintendent James Sheldahl. “It’s a high bar and a difficult thing for the committee to score.”
Severs has worked in education for six years, with this year being her first in District One. After just one year, Alice Byrne Principal Jacquelin Acedo and Sheldahl have noted the significant impact she’s had on her students.
“She came to us having had vast experience and having had top quality certification to take over our program at Alice Byrne that serves our students with autism,” Sheldahl said. “She’s really run with that program … Just the progress that individual students have made from the beginning of the year until now in developing skills and confidence to spend increasing time in the classroom with their peers and being included in school activities has been a great success.”
Acedo also shared specific circumstances where Severs made a difference with her applied behavioral analysis (ABA) program at District One: a student who had to be regularly picked up early for behavior issues now stays in school all day and loves it; a nonverbal student has learned to increase task time and has even started speaking; and Severs has trained four new paraprofessionals to turn her classroom into what Acedo calls a well-oiled machine.
“I’m grateful,” said Severs after the announcement Tuesday night. “I get to do an amazing job every day with some of the coolest kids. And I’m just so honored that now I feel like I’m able to bring these students to the forefront of our conversations–all of the students with exceptionalities that are so complex, and I know sometimes can be difficult, but man, they have the best hearts and they have so much to offer.”
In addition to the distinction of being named 2022 Teacher of the Year, Severs will receive a seven-day trip for two to Hawaii, three paid credits for a course at Northern Arizona University and a $500 voucher to Staples.
The Education Foundation of Yuma County also awards honorees in four categories: Primary (Preschool through third grade), Intermediate/Special Area (fourth through sixth grade and special areas), Junior High/Middle School and High School.
The Primary category’s honoree is Lisa Garcia, a first-grade teacher at Salida del Sol Elementary School. Garcia has spent 35 years in education and came to Yuma last year to teach at Salida Del Sol. Despite the changes that come with such a transition, Garcia connected instantly with students, staff and parents, going above and beyond with her time and attention to help them. Even when academics aren’t involved, she’ll go the extra mile: one time when a student of hers was bitten and didn’t have transportation from home, Garcia had brainstormed with the assistant principal to consult nurse hotlines and offer the best guidance to the student’s mother.
The Intermediate/Special Area category’s honoree is Maria McClain, a fourth-grade teacher at Ronald Reagan Elementary School. McClain has been teaching for 17 years and is known for the positive relationships she shares with her students. McClain sustains a safe and inclusive learning space by holding daily class meetings to discuss topics of concern to her students. Additionally, she mentors peers and provides extracurricular activities–the most notable one was when she taught folkloric dance to students after school.
The Junior High/Middle School category’s honoree is Christina Navarro, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Gila Vista Junior High School. Navarro’s education career spans 30 years and although she teaches social studies, she also emphasizes literacy and writing development. In her class, her goal is to foster a love for reading in her students as they learn to write and think about the far-reaching lessons that history has to offer. In addition to teaching, Navarro has coached students in volleyball, softball, basketball and soccer.
The High School category’s honoree is Kristin Collins, AVID site coordinator for Cibola High School and AVID tutor coordinator for the Yuma Union High School District. Collins has been in education for nine years, with experience in teaching English as well as coordinating AVID, which stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination, a college-readiness program. Collins’ students have found great support and encouragement from her, citing her as the most influential teacher they’ve had. Collins aims to use best practices in all of her roles, which are many since she’s also the head girls golf coach and assistant athletic director.
The Teacher of the Year Banquet was sponsored by the Education Foundation of Yuma County, the Rotary Clubs of Yuma County and Arizona Western College. To learn more about the education foundation, visit https://www.yumaedfoundation.org/.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.