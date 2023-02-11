drug trafficker

 Photo courtesy of U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION

Diogo De-Sales Gomes, a 34-year-old unlawfully present Brazilian citizen who has been convicted and sentenced to prison in Brazil for drug trafficking, was arrested on Feb. 3 in Somerville by fugitive operations officers with ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) out of Boston.

