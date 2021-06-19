A faith-based community service organization has contracted with the federal government to provide temporary shelter and processing services for migrant families intercepted in the Yuma area.
Endeavors, the service organization, will run the facility, known as an emergency family staging center, in a local hotel. The Yuma Sun has chosen not to name the hotel so as not to endanger those working or staying in the hotel.
Although the Yuma Sun has not been able to get confirmation from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls confirmed that the service organization, under the authority of ICE, is expected to start housing the migrants in a local hotel this coming week.
Nicholls said that ICE reached out to him to make him aware of the situation and has had several “continuing conversations” about it with the federal agency. “At no point did they ask me if they could,” Nicholls quipped.
Early this year, the Yuma region saw a return of an influx of migrants, the majority seeking asylum, as previously experienced in 2019. Between 350 and 400 migrants a day either turn themselves in to Border Patrol or the agency intercepts them, Nicholls said.
Until now the migrants had been released to a local nonprofit organization which had been providing them with migrant services in Somerton. The migrants were then being transported to Phoenix or Tucson, from where they traveled to their final destinations in the U.S.
Currently, ICE carries out “enforcement and removal operations” in Phoenix and Tucson. Yuma would be the third facility to conduct those services. Nicholls is not sure why the federal government decided to change the process.
“I don’t have a good answer. I’ve asked that. The response is there are transportation issues between here and Phoenix,” he said.
But Nicholls noted that the explanation doesn’t make sense because the migrants will be transferred to Phoenix or Tucson from the hotel anyway. “I don’t really understand,” he added.
The migrants will be moved out of the community within 72 hours. “They are moved along as fast as possible. The goal is to have people depart the facility within 48 hours, to get everybody on their way within 48 hours, but they could stay up to 72 hours,” Nicholls said.
The mayor clarified that although the Endeavors contract allows the organization to rent thousands of hotel rooms all along the southern border to house migrants, only about 70 rooms will be used in Yuma.
In addition, only families will be housed at the hotel, with one family per room. There will be no single adults or unaccompanied minors. They will be provided with food, shelter and transportation out of the community.
Endeavors will have medical facilities in the hotel, and families will be tested for COVID-19 when they arrive at the hotel and before they leave.
The hotel will be contained securely and migrants will not be allowed to leave the premises during their stay.
“It’s important to know that people will not be walking out of the front door,” Nicholls said, adding that once migrants depart the hotel, transportation will be provided to them. They will not be released into the community.
It’s also unlikely that the asylum seekers will want to leave the hotel because it could jeopardize their cases. Right before their departure, they will be provided with release papers giving them legal status while their cases make their case through the immigration system.
“If they walk out the front door of the hotel, then they are in violation of additional laws that would not help their case and they would be without paperwork,” Nicholls said. “Endeavors has expressed to us that they have not had issues of people walking out.”
The hotel will have unarmed security on site. In addition, discussions have involved both the Yuma Police Department and Yuma County Sheriff’s Office so those agencies understand the situation.
The center will be fully funded by the federal government. Neither the City of Yuma nor any local government will fund any part of the operation.
“The dollars for housing, feeding and transporting to Phoenix and Tucson or wherever they are transported to, is to be borne by the federal government through this contract,” Nicholls explained.
However, transportation to the migrants’ ultimate destinations will be covered by their families in the U.S. or their sponsors.
The mayor hopes citizens will not protest in front of the hotel, but instead make their thoughts known to the lawmakers and the “decision makers” in charge of immigration policy.
“There’s not going to be any decision makers at the hotel. They’re all people who are working,” Nicholls said.
He noted that getting their message to members of Congress and other decision makers in Washington, D.C., “is a whole lot more effective than protesting on the street. Protest by writing and communicating with those officials and make clear what your concerns are,” Nicholls said.
“I’m not telling them not to express their opinion, that’s the American way, they may certainly do, it’s their right, but there are more effective ways than to have large crowds,” he added.
If someone does choose to protest, he asked that they do it with “civility.”
The mayor questions whether the new process is the “right way to get this done.” From early on, he reiterated that the migrant influx “is a federal issue, not a Yuma issue.” He repeatedly pointed out that Yuma does not have the resources to address the needs of the migrants like larger communities do and urged the federal government to step up.
“In the short term, it potentially can be a good thing. I’m really reserving that to see how things execute. In the long term, again to me, it’s not something that could exist in the long term or be an effective immigrant process,” Nicholls said.
However, he added, “long term, as a country, the discussion needs to come around on what the right solutions are.”
Nicholls feels there is no need for the community to become “too paranoid only because I think that security will be addressed.”
He pledged to continue looking out for the best interests of the community. “I’ve been asking as many hard questions as I can think of to make sure Yuma is protected, and I’m waiting on a few responses and answers to those questions. They have committed to providing those answers,” Nicholls said.