The Yuma Police Department has released the names of the suspect and two victims in Sunday’s double homicide.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said the suspect is 63-year-old Jerry Klahn, while the victims are 60-year-old Kenneth Baese and his 57-year-old wife, Eileen.
Klahn, who is the brother of of the victim Kenneth Baese, was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County jail on a warrant for first-degree murder.
“He will be extradited back to Yuma,” Franklin said.
At approximately 5:13 p.m., Yuma police officers responded to the area of the 600 block of 9th Avenue for a domestic disturbance call.
When officers arrived on scene, they found two adults with multiple stab wounds in the backyard of the residence.
The investigation revealed that a 63-year-old man, who lives on the property, had stabbed the homeowners, now known to be Kenneth and Eileen Baese, multiple times. They were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Klahn, who was still at the residence, was found to have sustained multiple knife wounds also.
He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for further treatment.
This is an active investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.