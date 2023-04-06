On March 18, over 50 young women from throughout Yuma County gathered at Arizona Western College to learn how to make their dreams into reality. Presented by Soroptimist International (SI) of Greater Yuma, the third annual “Dream It, Be It Girls Conference” united middle and high school students from Yuma, San Luis and Winterhaven for a day of career exploration.

“Our Dream It, Be It event was a great success!” said Ellen Riek, event chair. “This is one of two signature Soroptimist International programs and the goal is to provide career exploration opportunities for young women in the region. We had approximately 50 students, ages 11-18, participate, along with eight local professional women representing healthcare, social work, education, public service and business, each sharing their career journeys in breakout sessions.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

