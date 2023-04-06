On March 18, over 50 young women from throughout Yuma County gathered at Arizona Western College to learn how to make their dreams into reality. Presented by Soroptimist International (SI) of Greater Yuma, the third annual “Dream It, Be It Girls Conference” united middle and high school students from Yuma, San Luis and Winterhaven for a day of career exploration.
“Our Dream It, Be It event was a great success!” said Ellen Riek, event chair. “This is one of two signature Soroptimist International programs and the goal is to provide career exploration opportunities for young women in the region. We had approximately 50 students, ages 11-18, participate, along with eight local professional women representing healthcare, social work, education, public service and business, each sharing their career journeys in breakout sessions.”
Riek noted that the conference took place in person for the first time and was kickstarted with a keynote address from U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Charlene Fernandez. The sessions with women professionals followed. Natalia Galarza, Estrella Fitch, Bertha Avila, Kara Ahearn, Shanen Aranmor, Jody Rodriguez, Dawn Whinnery and Becky Garcia offered students insights into the nuts and bolts of their careers and how to enter them.
“In between sessions we celebrated of our Live Your Dream awards, the other signature Soroptimist program, which focuses on providing financial support for women who are heads of household and completing an undergraduate degree,” Riek added.
These awards honored women who returned to school despite challenges in obtaining the education they need to pursue their dreams. Live Your Dream Chair Dubia Zaragoza presented awards to Myra Median, Ashley Alvarez, Chelle Rosas, Brielle Bowker and Rayna Ramirez. In total, they received a combined $2,750 in cash grants. Ramirez was also advanced to district judging and has been named one of nine Desert Coast Region Live Your Dream Award finalists.
As a global volunteer organization, SI has described itself as one that provides women and girls with access to education and training needed to achieve economic empowerment. And the mission is one that firmly resonates with the Greater Yuma chapter.
“The Greater Yuma chapter of Soroptimist International is committed to the education of women because we know that when women are educated, they are better able to support themselves, provide for their families and contribute to their communities in meaningful ways,” Riek affirmed.
By the end of the conference, participants shared they learned a great deal. SI Greater Yuma highlighted that the girls’ biggest takeaways included: “Find your support system,” “I can do anything I set my mind to” and “Women are powerful!”
Since SI Greater Yuma received support in making the first in-person Dream It, Be It Girls Conference, the chapter expressed thanks to AWC, the AWC Foundation, the AWC Outreach and Recruitment Office, Edward Jones Investments, SI San Diego, SI La Jolla and APS as well as Charlene Fernandez, AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr and the event’s volunteers.
“We are so glad we were able to be together at AWC this year and look forward to growing the event in the future!” Riek concluded.
