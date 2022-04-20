WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21
WHERE: Historic Yuma Theatre, 254 S. Main St.
GOING ON: The entertaining and educational evening will feature live storytelling from people who live and work in Yuma, celebrate the area’s rich and colorful history, discuss past and present housing challenges, and look ahead to transformative solutions for housing challenges. At a reception following the event, attendees will hear from Yuma-area nonprofits that help those who are housing-challenged in the area. Sponsored by The Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma, Arizona State University’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy, Yuma Sun, Arizona Republic, KAWC and NexGen Yuma.
COST: Free
INFO: Free tickets are available at 928tix.com/events/maxed-out-the-story-behind-housing-in-yuma-4-21-2022.