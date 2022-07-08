The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Winterhaven that left one man dead early Tuesday morning.
At approximately 9:35 a.m. deputies from the Winterhaven station responded to the 1700 block of San Pasqual School Road after receiving a report of a man found bleeding outside of a residence.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound.
Deputies and paramedics performed life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The suspect or suspects fled the scene prior to deputy’s arrival.
The man has since been identified as 63-year-old Barton Golding of Winterhaven.
While investigators have spoken to witnesses and gathered evidence from the scene, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to come forward with information that may help in the investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (442) 265-2105.