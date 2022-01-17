The San Luis City Council has approved the designation of a redevelopment area of the city center and a Central Business District.
The resolutions approved by city council will allow for a Redevelopment Plan for the downtown area, which will consider projects to be carried out to improve the area, which, according to a study by consultants, is currently facing various conditions of deterioration and obsolete public and private properties.
The redevelopment area and district comprises 211.84 acres and 295 properties located south of Cesar Chávez Boulevard, east of the main canal, and west of Fourth and Sixth avenues.
The needs for improvements in the area were discussed in public hearings held in September and October.
Economic Development Director Jenny Torres said that council’s approval will allow the city to formally begin the formulation of the Redevelopment Plan, based on the recommendations of consultants and the residents and property owners in the area.
“This will allow us to prepare the redevelopment plan, where we are going to include the community again and start working on the details; for example, what sidewalks need to be built, what type of chairs or lighting is going to be used; the plan will detail all the improvements,” she said.
She added that the designation of the Central Business District provides them with a legal tool for managing resources to finance the improvements.
“Without creating a district we cannot go for those funds, either from subsidies or from the city budget itself,” said Torres.
Torres estimated that the Redevelopment Plan, the need for which was identified based on a study by the Matrix Design Group firm and in public hearings, would be completed in September, and the first improvements could be seen in 2023, depending on the success in resource management.
The Matrix study points out the area includes spaces with unhealthy and unsafe conditions, deterioration of sites and facilities, conditions that endanger life or property, outdated subdivision planning, and inadequate road design.
Torres said that the Redevelopment Plan will be influenced by the results of three studies for which the private firm Kimley, Horn and Associates was hired: one on circulation in the center of the city, another on origin and destination, and one more on parking in the same area.