The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Jeana Monique King, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested March 31 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Destiny Deserie Ibarra, originally sentenced to probation for attempted theft of a credit card, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested March 31 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Angelita Lopez-Contreras, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested April 2 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Humberto Popoca Pedraza, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was located in Maricopa County and transported April 1 to the Yuma County jail.