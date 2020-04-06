The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Andrea Dana Pyle, originally sentenced to probation for shoplifting, a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested March 29 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Neyva Andrea Caboga, originally sentenced to probation for possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested March 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Teran G. Twist, originally sentenced to probation for criminal damage, a Class 5 felony, and misconduct involving weapons, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jolanda Nocturna Baxter, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited March 26 to the Yuma County jail.