The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
Amon James Johnson
- was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Amended Count One: Attempted Aggravated Assault per Domestic Violence, a class five felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Nov. 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
Juan Pedro Del Campo
- was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Amended Count One: Attempted Theft, a class six felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Nov. 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
Elisa Sandoval
- was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six undesignated felony and Count One: Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a class four felony. She absconded from supervision and was arrested on Nov. 13 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
Nicolas Christopher Medina was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Nov. 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.