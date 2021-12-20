The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
- Luis Angel Lopez was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Mary Cruz was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six felony. She absconded from supervision but on Oct. 29 was arrested in Tulare County, CA and incarcerated in their jail. On Dec. 2 she was extradited and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Barry Landey Grijalba was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Amended Count One: Attempted Money Laundering in the 2nd Degree, a class four felony. He absconded from supervision but on Nov. 23 was arrested in Pinal County and incarcerated in their jail. On Dec. 3 he was extradited and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Rene Coronado Sauceda was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Added Count Two: Disorderly Conduct, a class six felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Dec. 6 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.