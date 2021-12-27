The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
Francisco Nunez Jr.
- was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Dec. 9 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
Ronald Scott Bridges
- was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Three: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Dec. 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
Patrick Andrew Lopez
- was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Amended Count One: Attempted Aggravated Assault (DV), a class five felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Dec. 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
Maria Alicia Araujo Arangure was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Modified Count One: Criminal Impersonation, a class six undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision and was arrested on Dec. 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.