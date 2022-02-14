The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
- Edgar Adrian Valencia was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Three: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Jan. 18 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Charlotte Ann Malysa
- was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision and was arrested on Jan. 23 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Salvador Ariesto Quiroz was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Jan. 23 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Thomas Jason Shadd was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Three: Burglary in the Second Degree, a class three felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Jan. 23 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.