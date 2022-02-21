The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
- Daniel Munoz Paz was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count One: Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a class four felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Jan. 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Juan Torres was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Jan. 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Marilee Lee Vasquez was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Modified Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six felony. She absconded from supervision and was arrested on Feb. 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Eugene Sanchez was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Amended Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class six undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Feb. 2 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.