Yuma – The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Pablo Juan Plaza was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Amended Count One: Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a class four felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Feb. 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Michael Luis Padilla was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Amended Count One: Attempted Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a class five felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Feb. 6 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Arturo Gino Navarro was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count One: Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a class four felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Feb. 5 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Tara Francis Contreras was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Amended Count One: Attempted Possession of Dangerous Drugs Involving Methamphetamine, a class five felony. She absconded from supervision and was arrested on Feb. 8 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.