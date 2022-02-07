The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
- Nathan Corona was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Amended Count One: Solicitation to Traffic in Stolen Property in the Second Degree, a class five felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Jan. 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Rebecca Kaye ODonald was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Amended Count Two: Theft, a class six undesignated felony and Count Three: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class six felony. She absconded from supervision and was arrested on Jan. 18 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Alfredo Burrola Barrios Jr was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two: Possession of a Dangerous Drug- Methamphetamine, a class four felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Jan. 18 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Isiah Andrew Simon was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Amended Count One: Attempted Misconduct Involving Weapons, a class five felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Jan. 19 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.