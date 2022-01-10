The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
Kenneth W. McDonald was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class six undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Dec. 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
Carlos Soliz Munoz was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Added Count Three: Endangerment, a class six felony. He absconded from supervision but on July 15, 2021 was arrested in Willacy County, Texas and incarcerated in their jail. On Dec. 23, he was extradited and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
Kenneth Lee Gillespie was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: He absconded from supervision but on December 20, 2021 was arrested in Maricopa County and incarcerated in their jail. On Dec 28, he was extradited and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
Shawn Bradley Gonzalez was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Jan. 2, and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.