The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
Bianca Roxann Macias was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six undesignated felony and Count One: Possession of Dangerous Drug, a class four felony. She absconded from supervision and was arrested on Jan. 2 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
Bonnie Elliott was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Amended Count One: Possession of Dangerous Drugs, a class four felony. She absconded from supervision and was arrested on Jan. 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
Robert Gerard Elmore Jr was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count One: Criminal Trespass in the First Degree, a class six felony He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Jan. 4 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
D’Angelo Hirales was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Amended Count One: Attempted Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a class five felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Jan. 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.