The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Fabian Ramon Ramirez Navarrete was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six undesignated felony and Amended Count One: Attempted Possession of Dangerous Drug Involving Methamphetamine, a class five felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Jan. 6, and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Loran Terrance Wood was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class six undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Jan. 5 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Brittany McCarthy was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count One: Shoplifting with Two or More Prior Convictions, a class four felony. She absconded from supervision but on Dec. 25, was arrested in Pima County and incarcerated in their jail. On Jan. 6 she was extradited and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Anthony Bojorquez Gutierrez was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but on Dec. 27, 2021 was arrested in Maricopa County and incarcerated in their jail. On Jan. 6, he was extradited and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.