The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Kelly D. Tinsley was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Dec. 15 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Kenneth W. McDonald was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class six undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Dec. 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Angel Eric Morales was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class six felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Dec. 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Martin Thomas Estrada was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count One: Attempted Robbery, a class five felony. He absconded from supervision but on Dec. 14 was arrested in Maricopa County and incarcerated in their jail. On Dec. 22, he was extradited and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.