The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
- Margaret Lisa Perez was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class six felony. She absconded from supervision and was arrested on Jan. 10 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Gregorio Hernandez was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two: Failure to Confirm Identity, a class six felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Jan. 7 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Brian Anthony Cueto was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six felony and Count One: Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a class four felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Jan. 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Adam Michael Brockman was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Jan. 7 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.