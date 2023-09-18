The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
- Lisa Alonzo, sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Three, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six felony. She absconded from supervision and was arrested on Aug. 24, and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Jose Venegas, sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count One, Burglary, a class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Aug. 6, and incarcerated in San Bernardino County. On Aug. 28, he was extradited and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Dylan Ray Bean, sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Aug. 29 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Angel Delgadillo, sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Amended Count Two, Criminal Damage, a class six undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Aug. 29 and was incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.