The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Stephanie Jacqueline Rus, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 5 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was located in Thurston County, Wash., and extradited March 16 to the Yuma County jail.
• Robert Allen Gianuzzi, originally sentenced to probation for theft, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was located in Buck County, Pa., and extradited March 16 to the Yuma County jail.
• Ashley Hernandez, originally sentenced to probation for attempted shoplifting, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested March 17 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Alma Cynthia Cazares, originally sentenced to probation for theft of means of transportation, a Class 3 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested March 18 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.