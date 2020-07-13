The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Anthony Cachora, originally sentenced to probtion for attempted aggravated assault, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 30 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jonathan Jesus Carrillo, originally sentenced to probation for attempted unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in San Diego and extradited to the Yuma County jail on July 1.
• Susan Allison Russell, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated assault, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested July 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Daniel John Cannon, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.