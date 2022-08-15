The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Vanessa Villasenor, sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Weber County, Utah, and extradited July 22 to the Yuma County jail.
• Jovannie Ismael Alcantar, sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Kelli Noelle West Flores, sentenced to probation for theft, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Orange County, Calif., and extradited July 25 to the Yuma County jail.
• Sergio Jesus Campos Arechiga, sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 25 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.