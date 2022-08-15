The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Vanessa Villasenor, sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Weber County, Utah, and extradited July 22 to the Yuma County jail.

