The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Eddie Islas, originally sentenced to probation for attempted shoplifting, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 8 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Michelle Annette Valadez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested July 8 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Christopher Michael Tovarez, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of dangerous drugs for sale, a Class 3 felony, and possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 10 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jason Lomaintewa Sr., originally sentenced to probation for possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.