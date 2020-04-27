The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Keiona Charity Rose, originally sentenced to probation for disorderly conduct per domestic violence, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested April 10 and in the Yuma County jail.
• Tracie Lia Daker, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was located in Imperial County and extradited to the Yuma County jail on April 16.
• Luis Alberto Duenas, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated assault, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 18 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Justin Kinney, originally sentenced to probation for burglary in the second degree, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was located in San Diego County, Calif., and is waiting to be extradited to the Yuma County jail.