The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

D’Andre Jermaine Norman, originally convicted and sentenced to probation for two counts of theft of means of transportation, a Class three felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested on April 8 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Alejandro Cesar Ortiz, originally convicted and sentenced to probation for possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested on April 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Enessa Nichole Lopez, originally convicted and sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision was arrested in Stanislaus County Calif,, and extradited April 20 to the Yuma County jail.

Christopher Parker, originally convicted and sentenced to probation for disorderly conduct, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in San Diego County, Calif., and extradited April 20 to the Yuma County jail.

