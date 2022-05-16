The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• D’Andre Jermaine Norman, originally convicted and sentenced to probation for two counts of theft of means of transportation, a Class three felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested on April 8 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Alejandro Cesar Ortiz, originally convicted and sentenced to probation for possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested on April 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Enessa Nichole Lopez, originally convicted and sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision was arrested in Stanislaus County Calif,, and extradited April 20 to the Yuma County jail.
• Christopher Parker, originally convicted and sentenced to probation for disorderly conduct, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in San Diego County, Calif., and extradited April 20 to the Yuma County jail.